My Hero Academia unveils a huge quirk pool of antagonists

The new narrative arc of My Hero Academia it started recently, but it already promises sparks. Endeavor and the other heroes have taken the reins of the situation, anticipating the moves of the Paranormal Liberation Army led by Tomura Shigaraki thanks to Hawks intelligence. And now we can find out details about Garaki's production.

In chapter 260 of My Hero Academia we discovered the real quirk of Dr. Kyudai Garaki, or a regenerative power that he managed to convey in his medical experiments. But it is not the only quirk that the evil doctor has studied and exploited: over the years, as shown in the second half of the chapter, he has managed to accumulate a huge number of quirks.

The doctor's secret laboratory, located within the same hospital, in addition to the containment tanks of the nomu also has a huge library with a large number of slides, each of them is a power that the doctor has managed to get his hands on. All this has been possible thanks to his great work of philanthropy, founding hospitals everywhere and thus accessing a great human material.

Garaki regrets having to abandon the position and all his work due to the intervention of the heroes, but he can only escape. However Mirko arrives earlier than expected, breaking through part of the wall with the bookcase and crushing the nomu Johnny. It seems that Garaki is destined to see all his work burn in person.