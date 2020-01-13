Share it:

Simultaneously with the projection of the brand new My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and with the transmission of the fourth season of the anime of Studio Bones, the Kohei Horikoshi series lands on Amazon Prime Video with his first official feature film: Two Heroes. Let's go back over the timeline of events to prepare for the vision.

My Hero Academia begins with the entry of the protagonist Izuku "Deku" Midoriya in the High School U.A., in the spring in an unspecified year between 2000 and 2098. The first season of the anime of Studio Bones tells the training of the protagonist and the first combat simulations for the aspiring heroes of the class 1-A.

The events of the second season take place in summer, and include the events of the Sports Festival and the Heroes Killer Stain. My Hero Academia: Two Heroes takes place between the second and third seasons of the anime, or after the clash with Stain and before the start of the autumn season.

The third season, set between the summer and theAutumn, tells of the training in the woods, the showdown between All for One and All Might and the exam for obtaining a temporary license from heroes. The fourth season, currently broadcast on VVVVID, instead includes the narrative arcs of the Shie Hassaikai and the Culture Festival, both set just before the start of winter.

The events of winter season will be adapted in the fifth season of the Studio Bones anime, followed by the second feature film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and for rent on VVVVID (€ 4.99). In case you haven't recovered it yet, we advise you to do it as soon as possible, so as not to miss the crumbs of the adventure of Midoriya & Co.