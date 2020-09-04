Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Tsuyu comes into action with Amanda’s cosplay

September 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
My Hero Academia it’s a world focused mainly on Izuku Midoriya and his rival Katsuki Bakugo, but that doesn’t mean that Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t given space to other characters as well. Among these is Tsuyu Asui, classmate of Deku and the other protagonists.

The girl with the characteristics of a Japanese frog was among the first to befriend the protagonist of My Hero Academia after the assault of the Union of Villains on the training ground of the Yuei. In her heroine version, Tsuyu shows up in a very elastic green and black dress, with some straps and belts containing items that can be useful in various situations.

Cosplayer Amanda Amy launched into the world of My Hero Academia and tried to replicate this version of Tsuyu. Obviously there are several difficulties in preparing a cosplay di Tsuyu Asui, and with the photos he uploaded to Instagram he also decided to show us a small stage of preparation. As fans of My Hero Academia know, Tsuyu has very very long black hair, that’s why right before the photo she got help to make them appear stiffer in the air. Below you can take a look at this realization.

We also point out the Tsuyu cosplay by KendelB and the double cosplay with Uraraka.

