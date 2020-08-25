My Hero Academia: Tsuyu Asui becomes a heroine in the excellent cosplay of KendelB

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the six girls in 1-A, there are a few that have been better characterized. After Ochako Uraraka, Kohei Horikoshi decided to deepen in My Hero Academia the aspiring heroine with the features of a toad, Tsuyu Asui. It was especially useful during the villains’ first assault on the Yuei training camp.

From that moment on, Tsuyu has always been welcomed with open arms by fans, although in recent times she has also given way to other girls like Yaoyorozu, Ashido and Jiro. While waiting for her to return to the spotlight too, fans of My Hero Academia are still asking for cosplay about her. For this reason today we present the made by KendelB.

The girl shared photos of hers cosplay di Tsuyu Asui. More mature than her manga counterpart, this Tsuyu is dressed in the classic green and black hero costume, complete with glasses on her head and a white belt around her waist. Probably in this version she has already finished her years at Yuei and has become a professional heroine. What do you think?

Other My Hero Academia girls were also honored: here is the sexy cosplay of Mei Hatsume from Elizabeth Rage and the perfect Jiro Kyoka from HendoArt.