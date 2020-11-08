My Hero Academia: Tokoyami’s Dark Shadow comes to life in this cosplay

For some years now, i protagonists of My Hero Academia are among the preferences of cosplayers. But in spite of the usual Deku, Bakugo and All Might, a fan chose to play Tokoyami. We admire his dark Quirk.

One of the darkest, most ambiguous and fascinating characters in Yuei High’s Class 1-A is Fumikage Tokoyami. The boy, with the face of a hawk, has a particular and dark Quirk: Dark Shadow. Inside Tokoyami it is hidden an evil sentient creatureand which can be used for self-defense or to attack opponents. Sin of this Quirk is the need for shady environments; when exposed to sunlight, Dark Shadow loses all its fighting potential.

To pay homage to the film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and this underrated protagonist, the cosplayer Ixtran Cosplay shared a spectacular interpretation of his on Instagram. Performing a Tokoyami cosplay isn’t easy, but Ixtran it even brought Dark Shadow to life. “Watching the movie in the cinema with my team made an already epic movie even better. I updated my version of Tokoyami’s hero costume which made its film debut. I replaced Dark Shadow with an independent version of it“. What do you think of this interpretation? Compare the Tokoyami cosplay to this other My Hero Academia cosplay.

On the pages of the manga, Tokoyami is engaged in one of his most difficult battles. The student of the Yuei, struggling with King-Destro and Gigantomachy, is putting his Quirk to the test, offering us a more ruthless version of Dark Shadow. While waiting to find out the outcome of the battle, the creator of My Hero Academia has drawn the heroes of Shonen Jump.