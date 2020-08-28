My Hero Academia: Tokoyami will leave you speechless in this brilliant cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the multitude of characters within My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi has been particularly careful not to overly neglect all aspiring Heroes of the 1-A class. However, some of them have received more space from the sensei, just think of Todoroki or Tokoyami.

In the past chapters of the manga, only Tokoyami’s intervention has averted the worst for Hawks, saving Hero # 2 from certain death. This narrative maneuver reinforced the author’s intentions to emphasize the importance of his raven hero who, in light of the facts, will have a crucial role in the main story.

In any case, his detached character has made him a darling of the public, proof of the brilliant manifestations of creativity entirely dedicated to him. One of them, edited by a certain WandererTJ, is a particular cosplay that tries to reinterpret the iconic character in reality. The final result in question, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, met with considerable uproar, thanks to the rendering of the‘interpretation very faithful to the original despite all the difficulties of the case. Fans, in fact, greatly appreciated the company with thousands of positive manifestations and hundreds of enthusiastic comments of the brilliant cosplay.

And you, instead, what do you think of Wanderer’s gimmick, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.