My Hero Academia, Toga wears the school uniform in Kohei Horikoshi's new artwork

"Super Toga!", These are the words chosen by the author of My Hero Academia to describe the new sketch dedicated to female pillar of the Union of Villains. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the black and white artwork of Kohei Horikoshi, in which the antagonist poses wearing a school uniform and a pair of Air Max 90.

The mangaka is not new to this type of sketch, you will remember that in the course of the last two months several have been published dedicated to some of the most loved characters by fans, including the heroine Mirko and the student Kyoka Jiro. In addition to the illustration by Horikoshi, below you can take a look at two color versions made by some Reddit users.

Himiko Toga is one of the most loved antagonists by fans of the series, and one of the most honored characters by the cosplayers of My Hero Academia. In the fourth season of the anime the villain had some space during theOverhaul narrative arch, during which he attacked the hero Lock Rock pretending to work for Shie Hassaikai. The antagonist is actually only faithful to Tomura Shigaraki, a character whose details we will discover during the airing of the fifth season of My Hero Academia.

And what do you think of it? Do you like sketching? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!