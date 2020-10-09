My Hero Academia: Toga in a sexy high school version in the Elara Dark cosplay

During the second season of My Hero Academia, the League of Villain has gone from strength to strength by leveraging Stain’s popularity. Several characters then joined Tomura Shigaraki’s group, some of whom still make life difficult for the heroes. Dabi, Mr. Compress, Twice and above all Himiko Toga.

Himiko Toga is one of the favorite female figures by Kohei Horikoshi who dedicated several unpublished images to her. But it is also of My Hero Academia fans who want to see her active in various situations. The bloody high school girl, whose backstory was only recently revealed with volume 24 of My Hero Academia, is one of the most dangerous villains around.

We have seen her in action in the anime but also in various cosplay where she is ready, knives and syringes in hand, to suck the blood of the unfortunate on duty. But Elara Dark decided to take Himiko Toga back in a sexier tone. Keeping a little student style, the new cosplay turns Himiko Toga into a sensual and captivating high school girl.

In the photo below you can see the blonde’s new uniform, composed from a top and a very short skirt which also reveals the black briefs, all in a Scottish color. The classic Toga is certainly more disturbing, which version do you prefer?