Entertainment

My Hero Academia: Todoroki shows a new technique in chapter 273

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Chapter 273 of My Hero Academia he focused a lot on the figure of Shigaraki and on his awakening, and though he showed the first actions carried out by the new bearer of the All for One, has also given us a chance to note a few things about Class 1-A heroes as they were preparing to rescue the innocent from the destructive wave.

Exactly today we wrote an article about it aspiring heroes of Class 1-A and how they proved themselves, from the beginning of the manga to now, really super talentedespecially some of them. We have seen their evolution and, therefore, we asked ourselves the question: do they really still have something to learn from Yuei High School, or not?

Even in the last two chapters of the manga, the feeling was the same. In the previous one, we witnessed a new Deku power up that led him to unlock forty-five percent of the power of the One for All, while in 273, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, we saw not only the kids react promptly to the wave of destruction unleashed by Shigaraki, but we also got to see one of the most promising students in the class, Todoroki, use a new ice technique that has been able to stop the uniqueness of Tomura.

READ:  Scrubs Reunion: Can Fans Expect Some New Twists in The Story?

The move used is called "Heaven Piercing Ice Wall" is to create an ice wall with which Todoroki saved his companions and innocent people who were nearby.

What do you think of the skills of these young aspiring heroes still in the first year of high school? Feel free to write it below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.