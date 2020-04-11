My Hero Academia: today, 4 years ago, All Might taught us that anyone can be a hero

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since when My Hero Academia made its official debut on the small screen, things for the manga by Kohei Horikoshi they have changed. The fame has grown more and more, the characters he has made with sweat and joy have become a symbol for many children all over the world and the events are a regular appointment.

A week ago the last episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia was released and while news is already arriving on the fifth season scheduled for 2021, we must not forget where all this had Start. From the epic and exciting My Hero Academia 1, released four years ago and consisting of 13 episodes against 24 of this season. Things have obviously changed, the series has one fame he didn't have at the time and therefore even small things, such as the number of episodes, have been affected.

Over the years the great work conceived by the master Horikoshi, along the lines of American superhero comics, has us taught a lot. He taught us the meaning of courage, the meaning of altruism, friendship, love. He taught us that even from misfortunes of life something good can be born, that the dark moments can be overcome with the constancy, determination and positivity. My Hero Academia taught us many things, but first of all it taught us to to be heroes.

Just today, four years ago, the episode where All Might, Symbol of Peace and greatest hero the world has ever had, taught me, you, us and you that anyone can become a hero, that anyone can be a hero. And that there is no need to have the powers of manga or comics to be better people, but what matters in our heart, the nature of our heart matters.

Well, today we write this article just to remember emotion of that moment. In which Izuku was chosen by the greatest Pro Hero of history as its success. The moment when a common kid, without powers, with a small and skinny body, coming from an ordinary family, he received the greatest of powers and the heaviest of responsibilities: that of the world.

We remember that scene as if it were yesterday and you? In any case, watch the video at the bottom of the article to refresh your memory or simply to relive the emotion of that day.