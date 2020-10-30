My Hero Academia: This Overhaul cosplay is ready to terrify Halloween night

While fans look forward to the arrival of the fifth season of the animated My Hero Academia, the main antagonist of the fourth series is the protagonist of a scary cosplay perfect for Halloween.

The fourth season of the My Hero Academia anime took viewers through the threat of the criminal known as Overhaul. As the night of October 31 approached, a fan of the franchise reinterpreted one of the most powerful antagonists Yuei High School kids have ever faced.

Kai Chisaki, better known as Overhaul, is the leader of the Shie Hassaikai, a group of Yakuza. His Quirk allows him to disrupt and then reassemble any object he touches at will, even organic life forms. Seeking to harness the powers of little Eri, Overhaul sought to create a series of bullets capable of permanently cancel the Quirks of people. His ultimate goal was to overturn the society of heroes and change the world in his favor. Unfortunately for him, however, the intervention of Deku, Mirio, and a group of Pro Heroes accompanied by the boys of the UA Academy stopped his diabolical plan.

Despite the defeat, Overhaul is back in action for terrify Halloween night. Reddit user WhatTheFunk shared his personal take on the antagonist in a series of disturbing shots. The cosplay perfectly reproduces the features of Overhaul, from his beak-shaped mask to the purple fur and white gloves. And what do you think of this cosplay? Another scary cosplay from My Hero Academia also prepared fans for the night of the witches. Mangakas from My Hero Academia and Black Clover have swapped their roles.