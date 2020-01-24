My Hero Academia: This Mt. Lady cosplay will leave you speechless

Share it:

My Hero Academia took one of the most exciting and moving folds in the history of the franchise in the last narrative arc of the fourth season. In fact, Studio Bones has masterfully adapted the most touching moments of the saga, managing to stimulate the tears of the demanding community linked to the pearl of Kohei Horikoshi.

The clash between Overhaul and Mirio was deeply felt among the fans, who tried to emulate their confrontation with a brilliant cosplay. In the last hours, however, a young fan of the series took advantage of it to share on the net your own personal interpretation for one of the heroines who initially had to take the place of Uraraka as a female protagonist.

We are talking about her, Mt. Lady. The heroin gigantism, in fact, is not only an iconic and characteristic power, but also the quirk originally foreseen by Horikoshi sensei for Deku's companion in his adventures. However, due to the limitations of the "power of growth", the author was forced to discard the idea and come up with a new character, Ochako Uraraka.

Either way, the cosplay in question is signed zetsycosplay, which you can admire at the bottom of the news. His beautiful interpretation also found extremely positive feedback from fans, who appreciated the final performance of the costume with over 5,000 positive reactions. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this personal interpretation of Mt. Lady? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.