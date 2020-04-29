My Hero Academia: this is how Horikoshi wanders between chapters

Share it:

While in the manga of My Hero Academia they happen in all colors, with a battle that is literally making every fan of the world die of heartache, Horikoshi, with each new publication, he delights us by telling us something about himself, written directly in his own hand and which is attached to the chapter of the week.

This was a gimmick that allows its readers to find out something from their favorite author and also to deepen some details of the work that the mangaka occasionally decides to treat. Some time ago he spoke about the Pro Hero rabbit Mirko. The heroine who played a role in the last chapters of the manga key in the attack on the laboratory of Liberation Front and who is currently holding the world in suspense. But returning to the focus of the discussion, Horikoshi, attached to the tables published this week in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha, revealed that he was doing some mobile gaming Pokémon Go on which he ended up capturing the legendary monster: Landorus.

Obviously it is not something that concerns his work, but it is always beautiful to be able to see like a busy mangaka like him, in the middle of the publication of chapters certainly very demanding, while he is carrying out a battle of huge proportions, can also find some time for have fun. Time that, in this case, he dedicated to the famous mobile game and the capture, among other things, of a Pokémon legendary as Landorus.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Go, which is somewhat difficult, it is a mobile app which allows, thanks to the GPS, to move around the world with a bad phone and find Pokémon of all kinds in various places. A game released long ago and that was immediately much appreciated so much so that, even after years of activity, there are still many players who spend their time capturing monsters, conquering gyms and defeating coaches.

What do you think of Horikoshi's revelation and his, apparently, passion for Pokémon Go? Let us know below in the comments.

