My Hero Academia: there is a need for a spin-off on Toga, here’s why

Himiko Toga has been since her first appearance one of the most interesting characters of My Hero Academia however, there are still many things we don’t know about this character. So let’s see why it would be necessary to have a spin-off series, or a complete study in the manga, which sees her as the protagonist.

In his first appearance in the Kohei Horikoshi series, Toga it shows itself interested in Stein’s ideals to the point take part in the Union of Villain of Shigaraki. But unfortunately the deep motivations are not yet known that prompted her to make these decisions.

The series has often put the spotlight on the girl by also making her stand out some sides of his thinking and feelings concerning the battle between heroes and villains. Particular attention to part of her past is paid during the narrative arc of the Meta Liberation Army in which Curious, the villain of the saga, is interested in the reasons that led Toga to be what she has become.

The woman learned that the girl ran away from home after finishing middle school, prompts the latter to reveal that the reason for the escape lies in the fact that one day he ended up attacking a boy with a knife, then sucking his blood.

Also recently, Toga revealed to Ochaco the reason behind the need to suck the blood of the people he loves by showing us a flashback.

Another particular event stars the girl in the last chapter of My Hero Academia, but these are just small fragments of a character that should be explored deeper.

What do you think of Himiko Toga? Would you also like to know more about this villain? In the meantime, I leave an article on why a spin-off dedicated to Shigaraki would also be needed.