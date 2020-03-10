My Hero Academia: theories about the traitor of the U.A. are rekindled

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia has reached a fundamental narrative outlet for future manga developments. During the latest weekly outing, the heroes attacked the base where Shigaraki's army members took refuge, taking them by surprise and forcing them to swiftly gather.

The chapter also rekindled the debate over the alleged spy who on the occasion of the summer retreat had revealed the students' position at the League of Villain. During the last sagas the issue has been shelved, and the only faint suspicions have fallen on Kaminari.

In the assault on the base of the Liberation Army, Kaminari was placed on the front line together with the most important heroes, and after an initial loss due to his enormous responsibility, he becomes the absolute protagonist by successfully facing a villain with a uniqueness very similar to his.

At first, the student was terrified. The heroine Midnight came to help him, who together with Tokoyami made him realize how important it was to remain calm in order to save the lives of loved ones.

Kaminari's thought immediately turns to Jiro, revealing an unexpected feeling towards the girl. The hero's apprehension about the fate of his companions, and his consequent outburst against one of the antagonists, seems to have dissolved even the latest theories that identified him as a potential traitor.

As always, have your say in the comments.

The heroine Miruko seems to have become a real star even among the artists themselves, as evidenced by a splendid illustration by Kaneda Yousuke. In chapter 262 the scene was conquered thanks to dynamic and detailed action sequences.