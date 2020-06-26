My Hero Academia: the whole world is witnessing the battle of chapter 276

Share it:

My Hero Academia returns after a week off that the author Kohei Horikoshi had taken on Weekly Shonen Jump. This kept the fans even more anxious considering that we are in the middle of the action and the next world could form the new world in which the protagonists of My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia chapter 276 has recently made its debut on MangaPlus and unlike usual it makes us take a look at the people who are watching the scene from afar and who, although they cannot participate, will be those who will suffer the effects of the outcome of the battle between All for One and One for All. Among the various civilians and spectators there is also All Might who is watching the broadcasts together with Eri from the Yuei PCs.

Endeavor returns to battle making use of his sidekick Kido, while Eraserhead, despite his injuries, is helped and supported by Manual. The attack that Endeavor launches immediately, however, is almost avoided by Shigaraki who shows a great physical strength obtained from the experiments of Dr. Garaki, who is pleased with the result from afar.

Shigaraki continues to fight while Gran Torino takes the two boys to safety. Deku and Bakugo want to fight, but the old man warns them that losing the One for All would be the worst result. However, in front of them they have a new threat: other almost high-end nomu are emerging from the rubble, which Shigaraki had managed not to destroy with his quirk. Now these monsters obey the orders of the new villain leader.

The nomu go to the heroes and especially to Eraserhead who is also attacked by Shigaraki. Gran Torino tries to stop the enemy but does not have time: to intervene, showing all its new speed and strength, it's Deku slamming Shigaraki away. This time, the kids will save their professor. My Hero Academia 277 will arrive on Weekly Shonen Jump next week.