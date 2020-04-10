Entertainment

My Hero Academia: the two strongest Pro Heroes join forces in the latest official poster

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
The fourth series of My Hero Academia it ended, leaving the breath breathless to all fans, thanks also to a season finale capable of concluding with charm and epicness a short but intense narrative arc from all points of view. All Might's successors demonstrated their skills directly on the field.

And let's not talk about the heir by name, Izuku Midoriya, but of those who suddenly found themselves in the first and second positions as the strongest Hero in circulation: Endeavor and Hawks. Kohei Horikoshi and Studio Bones have minutely prepared their debut at the center of the scene, through an episode 25 of My Hero Academia to say the least breathtaking, among the best of the entire franchise so far.

Furthermore, fans have become very fond of the couple made up of the two Pro Heroes, a reason that has prompted the company to release a new official themed poster on the famous magazine Push Magazine. The visual in question, which we have attached to the bottom of the news, has been greatly appreciated by fans of the work. But speaking of the last season of the anime, have you already read our Review of My Hero Academia 4?

And you, however, what do you think of this artistic representation shared by Studio Bones on the Japanese magazine, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having taken a look at this provocative cosplay of Mt. Lady that will surely leave you speechless.

