My Hero Academia: the two OAV episodes are now available on Crunchyroll Italia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The two special episodes of My Hero Academia, titled "Survive! A critical training!" and set just before obtaining the provisional hero license, are now available on Crunchyroll Italia for all premium users. Non-subscribers will have to wait another week, more precisely the 22 August 2020.

We remind you that these two special episodes, although included in the catalog of the fourth season, they are set shortly after the middle of the third, just before the exam for the license in which Bakugo and Todoroki will be rejected. The story will therefore take place before the Overhaul narrative arc and the Culture Festival.

As mentioned last week, the synopsis of the first episode reads as follows: "Before obtaining a temporary hero license, 1-A goes through a difficult hostage rescue simulation. The trial is held inside a burning supermarket, and the goal is to extract all the mannequins used to represent the hostages. However, during the search the land gives way, and ten students are trapped under the rubble! Deku and his companions must join forces and find an escape route. Bakugo's priority, however, continues to be the extraction of hostages …".

The synopsis of the second episode, on the other hand, is the following: "Deku and his companions find themselves trapped under the rubble, and must find an escape route. The protagonist, Ochaco and Tsuyu reunite with Yaoyorozu and Iida, who was injured after the collapse. The team joins forces to carry Iida outside, while Bakugo, Kirishima and Kaminari continue with the main operation. At some point, however, a huge mass of water appears ?! Is there something else behind the accident?".

This new OAV, actually consisting of two episodes, is the fourth in total after that Save them! Rescue training, Training of the Dead is All Might: Rising. For the season 5 of My Hero Academia instead we will have to wait a little longer, even if new details could be revealed at the Hero Fes 2020 scheduled for the month of October.