My Hero Academia: the Todoroki brothers reunite in this hilarious official sketch

At the end of War Arc di My Hero Academia, the focus has completely shifted to the Todoroki family, shocked by the sensational revelation made by Dabi during the battle. While the Flame Hero Endeavor has to deal with public opinion, the Enji man faces the demons of his past.

But in this fantastic official illustration made by Yoshinori, one of Kohei Horikoshi’s assistants, the Todoroki family finally reunites. The artist took advantage of the popularity of the baby Shoto who appeared in My Hero Academia to draw all the other brothers in that particular style. And the result is more irreverent than ever.

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the children of Enji and Rei Todoroki are the protagonists of what will be one of the memes that will accompany the community of My Hero Academia for a long time. Baby Shoto is joined by chubby sister Fuyuimi and siblings Natsu, with a dripping nose, and Toya, pouting.

On the pages of My Hero Academia, however, the Todoroki family is far from making peace. While Rei and her three children visit Endeavor, stuck in his hospital room, Dabi is more determined than ever to take revenge for the wrongs he suffered in childhood. In the meantime, let’s find out the background on the marriage between Rei and Enji in My Hero Academia.