My Hero Academia: the title of chapter 285 excites the fans, the expectation on social networks is growing!

The first spoilers of My Hero Academia 285 wowed fans, but when a few moments ago the title of the new issue, the fanbase literally exploded. With a now unstoppable Tomura Shigaraki and the Pro Heroes on the ropes, in fact, it seems that a two students from 1-A will have to think about solving the problems.

The title of the new chapter of My Hero Academia will be Katsuki Bakugo: Rising, and should complete, at least according to the fans, the path of redemption started by the aspiring hero during the last story arc. In chapter 264, published a few days ago, Bakugo acknowledged his mistakes and admitted to All Might that he wanted to protect Deku, in order to make amends for everything he did to the protagonist in the past.

The latest outing ended with Bakugo about to attack Shigaraki, asking for support from Endeavor. According to what was anticipated by the spoilers, Todoroki could also join the clash, but at the moment it is simple conjecture. In all cases, fairly persistent rumors anticipate that in the next chapter we will finally discover the hero name of Bakugo.

In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the latest insight into Bakugo's growth.