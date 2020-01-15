My Hero Academia: the thirteenth episode clarifies Chisaki's crazy motivations

Share it:

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia not only did he stage the spectacular final battle between Deku and Chisaki, but he also clarified the reasons that pushed the deputy head of the Eight Precepts to pursue his ideal madman.

At the beginning of the fourth season we got to know the Overhaul plan, consisting in the production of special bullets capable of eliminating Quirks from circulation, so as to bring back the prestige of the Yakuza, an organization now overshadowed both by heroes but above all by criminals with Uniqueness.

The latest episode helped expand the character's narrative context, through a flashback that brought back the past and the darker actions. To begin, Overhaul was an orphan boy, later taken into custody by the leader of the Eight Precepts.

Once grown up, the head of the organization decides to entrust to him a child with terrifying power, You were, since his abilities have many points in common with those of the boy. The latter carefully studies the girl's Quirk, understanding that it is hidden in its depths the antidote to eradicate the Quirk hegemony, a will that however is not supported by the leader, who despises his modus operandi.

The peremptory refusal collected by Chisaki instigates the boy to channel his power pto send his adoptive father into a coma, with the alleged willingness to bring him back to life once his plan was fulfilled.

What do you think of this backstory? Did it convince you or were you hoping for something more? Tell us below.

