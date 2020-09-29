My Hero Academia: the terrible consequences for Shigaraki after the last fight

The “Paranormal Liberation War” story arc by My Hero Academia has almost come to an end and is proving to be one of the most adrenaline-pumping and exciting of the entire saga. After seeing the disastrous conditions in which the Pro Heroes pour, here is an update on the state of Tomura Shigaraki.

Following the dramatic act that took place in My Hero Academia chapter 285, attention is all reserved on the leader of the Villain. Shigaraki, completely alone, had to face the strongest Top Heroes, including number one Endeavor, as well as the guys from the UA Academy But by taking his “decay” Quirk to a new level, the antagonist easily got rid of them all.

While Deku tries to stop Shigaraki’s fury by taking advantage of the One For All 100%, the other heroes on the battlefield reorganize themselves by formulating a new plan of action. Endeavor, accompanied by Bakugo and his son Todoroki, lashes out against the Villain with a devastating “Prominence Burn“.

This move would have literally charred any other opponent, but Shigaraki surprisingly survives; his body, however, is badly burned. Despite the injuries sustained, the heir of All For One is unleashed again and thanks to his regeneration power he will probably be back as good as new in no time. At the expense of it is Bakugo, who by sacrificing himself has replicated one of the first scenes of My Hero Academia.