My Hero Academia: the student saves the master in chapter 267

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kohei Horikoshi has already had occasion to reiterate his intentions not to leave any person from the Izuku class behind. In the last chapters of My Hero Academiain fact, the sensei gave space to some of them to demonstrate their talent in the great challenge between Heroes and Villain.

The Paranormal Liberation Front started the counterattack in the spoilers of chapter 268. Yet, in the previous episode, Hawks seemed now passed off under the powerful flames of Dabi. The latter, in fact, is an extremely mysterious character, whose real intentions do not match those of the Union, that is to continue the ideals of Stein. But just when Hero No. 2 seemed defeated by now, Tokoyami he recognized the weakness of his master.

During his apprenticeship, Fumikage learned of Hawks's weak point, the fire, and did not hesitate for a moment to intervene when a powerful explosion arose from the plan where his mission was planned. At the last moment, Tokoyami has appeared on the battlefield, saving the master from certain death. It is not the first time that Horikoshi pays so much attention to the aspiring raven hero, and it is not excluded that he prepared everything for this great moment.

In any case, we just have to wait for the next implications in chapter 268 scheduled for release tomorrow on Manga Plus. And how do you think the fight will continue? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

