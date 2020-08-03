My Hero Academia: the special episode will be divided into two parts, here's where to watch it

Share it:

Yesterday we anticipated the arrival of a special episode of My Hero Academia, with a release date set for August 16, 2020. Today, Crunchyroll announced the release of the OAV a day earlier, or on August 15, showing the official poster and confirming that in reality the special will be divided into two parts.

My Hero Academia: Survive! A critical workout!, this is the provisional title of the OAV, will therefore be divided into two episodes and will exceed the total duration of 40 minutes. Both episodes – subtitled "Part 1" and "Part 2" respectively – will be available on Crunchyroll Italy starting from 15 August 2020, at 17:00.

Although it is a special published after the end of the fourth season, we remind you that the events covered will be prior to the narrative arc of the temporary license of heroes, told in the second half of season 3. As a result, the story will take place before the internship and the clash with Overhaul.

