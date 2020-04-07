My Hero Academia: the second theater show has been postponed

Share it:

The official site of the theatrical transposition of My Hero Academia he announced today that the show has been officially postponed to July. In addition, the "Ultra Live" event, scheduled for July, has also been postponed.

This is the second theatrical show dedicated to the Kohei Horikoshi franchise, "My Hero Academia: The" Ultra "Stage: Honmono no Hero", which was due to go on stage at the Shingawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from 6 to 22 March and at the Umeda Arts Theater Drama City in Osaka from 27 March to 5 April.

However, most of the dates were canceled due to the Coronavirus emergency. The next show will see the return of all previous cast members and staff, including director Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi, screenwriter Hideyuki Nishimori, and composer Shunsuke Wada.

The work will be characterized by the presence of some of the villains of the Shigaraki gang: Dabi, Himiko Toga and Twice. The first theatrical performance dedicated to My Hero Academia took place in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019.

The animated series of My Hero Academia was renewed with the fifth season coming, in all probability, during 2021. At this point, in a dedicated article, we hypothesized the narrative arcs that will receive an adaptation.