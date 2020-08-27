My Hero Academia: The role of a hero in the complete spoilers of chapter 282

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Episode after episode, Kohei Horikoshi laid the groundwork for strengthening the ideology and power of the most dangerous villain of all My Hero Academia. Shigaraki seems unstoppable and the heroes are ready to put themselves and their lives on the line to stop the terrible threat of the heir of All For One.

After the shocking events of the last issue, which seem to have decreed the end of a hero, chapter 282 opens with Deku holding Shigaraki locked with his Black Whip. Despite the resistance, Tomura still tries to throw the bullet at Aizawa but is interrupted by Wyoming Smash al 100% di Midoriya. The leader of the villain thus bites into Deku’s arm that convinces the protagonist to put himself on the line, even at the cost of shredding his own body, and use the One For All at 100%.

Shigaraki, however, manages to put a bullet in Aizawa’s left leg who immediately begins to cancel his quirk. Easer Head, after a brief flashback in which he remembers his time with Eri, he cuts off his limb to prevent the spread of the bullet. Tomura had foreseen the move and manages to free himself from Deku’s grip to rush at full speed against the master of the UA

Only Todoroki’s sudden arrival wards off the worst through a powerful ice attack, while Midoriya takes advantage of her partner’s opening to hit the opponent with a powerful punch. The student of All Might has managed to cushion the damage of the maximum power of the quirk through the Black Whip which, like a sort of whip, supports his arm. Then, after removing the villain, rescues Aizawa and Rock Lock. Shigaraki, exasperated by their aces up his sleeve, warns them that they have now run out of cards in their favor.

The scene shifts to the city, where Iida, Ochako and Tsuyu discuss whether or not to lend a hand when an alarm warns them of the imminent arrival of Gigantomachy.