My Hero Academia, the rapper Megan Stallion speaks: "I love the anime, Todoroki my favorite"

The love story between My Hero Academia and rapper Megan Thee Stallion was certainly not discovered yesterday, yet the internet literally exploded when, a short while ago, the icon of the female hip hop scene granted a long anime-themed interview for Crunchyroll.

The girl started by talking about her first influences, declaring the following: "I started watching anime on Adult Swim. As a child I could not really appreciate them, with the exception of Inuyasha (…) as an adult, however, the situation has completely changed. Now I appreciate stories a lot more, I love seeing a weak character who grows up trying to overcome his limits. Grow him together, and it's great to see him become a hero. IS a situation similar to mine, I find myself very much there".

The singer then changed the subject, talking about her favorite series and the character she most inspired by: "My favorite series is undoubtedly My Hero Academia. I love seeing Midoriya's growth! Todoroki is my favorite character in the series, but Deku inspires me to do better. In general, however, I have to choose Naruto. At first, no one liked him, but in spite of everything he continued to work to become number one. It's practically me, and I will always continue to train!".

The rapper ended the interview with some anime-themed recommendations: "Personally, I'm not a huge fan of Death Note, although I like the opening a lot. If I had to recommend something I would say Soul Eater, Assassination Classroom, Highschool of the Dead and Blue Exorcist (…) lately I also got to catch JoJo's Bizarre Adventures and loved it, and now I'm starting Blood Lad and Black Clover".

And what do you think of it? Did you know the rapper? Let us know with a comment! If you also share his passion for Boku no Hero then, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the teaser trailer of My Hero Academia 5.