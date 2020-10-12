My Hero Academia: the Quirks hide a disturbing secret

As the battle between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is slowly wearing out, in chapter 287 of My Hero Academia readers learn of a completely new detail about the Quirks.

With their respective powers finally at full power, Deku and Shigaraki have been protagonists of a grueling battle in which no real winner has yet emerged. But when the two young boys are now at the end of their strength, they suddenly find themselves consumed and influenced by their own powers.

On the mental and spiritual level, the leader of the Villain is held hostage by All For One, who is trying in every way to steal the One For All. But in the meantime, even Deku is immersed in his subconscious, where the previous owners of One For All, led by Nana Shimura, are protecting him from the powers of evil.

“Just as organs and cells harbor memories, each Quirk contains a consciousness. The individuality of its owner, if you prefer“All For One states after stumbling upon the spirit of Nana Shimura.”Even my little brother, who had the power to grant his Quirk to another, was able to meddle directly with the Quirks. When a Quirk mixes with a new owner, the original power becomes a dormant consciousness carried over by future generations.“.

This revelation about the Quirks, provided by All For One, finally explains how Deku managed to see the previous owners of One For All. Meanwhile, the death of a protagonist of My Hero Academia could lead to serious consequences for the franchise. My Hero Academia 288 will arrive in a few days.