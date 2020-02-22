My Hero Academia: the preparation of the Festival continues in the preview of the next episode

Share it:

The current saga of My Hero Academia is focusing on the scholastic aspect of the series, in order to have aspiring heroes of the U.A. archived the bloody events that involved them in the previous episodes.

In this regard, the preview of episode 82 – which will be titled "Getting ready for the school festival is the funniest part!" – shows a thematic continuity with the previous episodes, with our heroes still busy preparing for the Cultural Festival.

To counterbalance the lightness of this narrative arc, new antagonists are moving to destabilize public order – about which for the moment we know very little – enough to ignite our curiosity. What is surprising about the duo is their atypical approach to crime, which consists of constantly uploading videos of their wrongdoings to social channels, taking pleasure in the views and popularity rather than in the criminal act itself.

Two interesting personalities, who will almost certainly have the opportunity to meet with our protagonists, in order to season the preparation of the Festival with a little action. What do you think of it? You like the idea of ​​a more carefree saga to break dark atmospheres that until a few episodes ago dominated the series? Tell us yours with a comment below.

