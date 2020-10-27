My Hero Academia: the pandemic does not stop the work on the fifth season of the animated

The new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic could again cause serious inconvenience to the world of Japanese animation, but the sound director of the My Hero Academia animated series confirmed that work on the fifth season is proceeding fast at the moment.

With the worsening of the global epidemiological situation it seems almost obvious that numerous productions may be delayed or even canceled. One of the most anticipated works of the new year, however, seems to have escaped the danger. Masafumi Mira, sound director of My Hero Academia season 5, wanted reassure fans of the franchise di Kohei Horikoshi con un post su Twitter.

“Even with the Covid-19 pandemic, the work on the audio sector of the fifth season of My Hero Academia advances one step at a time towards the scheduled release in the spring. However, this is a series that a lot of people work on and we can’t do things the way we’ve always done them. The amount of work, and the time spent on it, has multiplied. I’m worried, the director and audio staff might run out of energy. We will work safely and carefully, borrowing the power of all of you My Hero Academia fans!“.

Hence, taking all necessary precautions, the staff that deals with the fifth season of My Hero Academia are hard at work. However, the ways of working have apparently changed from the past; the team is probably in smart working mode, with working times lengthening accordingly. Waiting for news, a character from My Hero Academia has landed in Demon Slayer. Kohei Horikoshi has promised that important news will arrive soon on My Hero Academia.