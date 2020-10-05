My Hero Academia: the One For All is in serious danger, what happens?

Despite being one of the key points of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi has always been reluctant to provide more detailed information on One For All. In the new story arc, the power of justice is in serious danger. Let’s find out why.

During the clash with Tomura Shigaraki, Bakugo sustained very deep wounds. His condition is very serious and it seems that My Hero Academia is about to lose one of its protagonists. In chapter 286 of My Hero Academia Deku is furious for the fate of his friend and pours all his potential against the leader of the Villain. But at this point, Midoriya is captured by the enemy.

Deku is transported to Shigaraki’s subconscious, where, immobilized, he meets All For One, the true architect of this bloody battle. “I finally got you. One For All is mine”says the antagonist. However, Midoriya is protected by Nana Shimura, a teacher of All Might. The fate of the greatest power of all lies in the fate of this clash: whoever triumphs between Deku and Shigaraki will be its true owner. All For One will manage to complete his insane plan ea finally get hold of One For All? The forces of good and evil are experiencing a decisive battle, the outcome of which will forever change the future of this universe.