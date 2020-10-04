My Hero Academia: the new trailer anticipates the hero debut of a character

From Pro Heroes to the young heroes of Class 1-A, My Hero Academia can count on a great variety of characters, all characterized in a unique way and endowed with extraordinary peculiarities. But the protagonist of the new trailer of the fifth season of the animated is more than ever suspicious!

The reactions of the fans to the latest trailer of My Hero Academia 5 were literally explosive, but the new video released during the HeroFes 2020, an event linked to the franchise that took place in Japan, is particularly surprising. Neither Deku, nor All Might: the protagonist of the trailer is Hitoshi Shinso.

During the event it was announced that My Hero Academia 5 will arrive in the spring of 2021 and to cheer the wait a video was published in which the protagonists have unveiled their looks. The fifth season of the animated series, the heroes of Class 1-A and Class 1-B of the UA Academy will be protagonists of a gigantic friendly battle. Each of the boys will wear their own official hero costume and for the first time we can admire the underestimated B-class boys, as well as a great comeback.

During this new story arc, the young heroes of the academy will come together for an intense joint training. But of all the most attention was Shinso, a young student from Class 1-C of the General Department. Appearing for the first time during the Sports Festival, Shinso seems to have finally managed to fulfill his dream: to make his debut as a hero. The fifth season of My Hero Academia seems to promise sparks.