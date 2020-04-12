My Hero Academia: the mystery about Dabi deepens more and more

Share it:

Since its introduction, the character of Dabi has raised some suspicion in the fandom of My Hero Academia. With the passing of the chapters the author has spared himself from leaking any information about him, and in the latest weekly releases the mystery deepens more and more.

In the last chapter of the manga we witnessed the confrontation between Hakws and Dabi, with the latter revealing his real identity to the hero before ending his life. Fortunately, the young Tokoyami rushed to his aid, avoiding that he ended up charred, but nevertheless the author has nevertheless found an expedient not to reveal to the readers, even this time, the truth about the antagonist.

Indeed, Kohei Horikoshi covered Dabi's words with a giant black baloon which fills much of the frame, preventing readers from participating in the plot twist. It is clear, at this point, that a decidedly more layered and complex individual is hiding behind the character of Dabi.

During his conversation with Hakws, Dabi refers to the hero by his real name, Takami Keigo. Such sensitive information, of which only a select few are aware, which demonstrates how Dabi has a profound knowledge of the superhero landscape, a knowledge he could not have if he were only the criminal we have known so far.

His words highlight the impatience and rejection he feels towards heroes, making readers think that all this hatred arises because of Endeavor, with which it also shares a Quirk based on the use of flames. Indeed, it has long been speculated that Dabi is actually Touya Todoroki.

The problem with this hypothesis is that, to date, it has been so debated that if it turns out to be real it would lose effectiveness. We therefore think that the author has in mind to surprise the expectations of his readers, subverting their beliefs about the character.

