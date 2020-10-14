My Hero Academia: the manga takes a short break, that’s when it returns

Between sensational revelations, exciting battles and sudden power-ups, the latest saga of My Hero Academia is enjoying resounding success. At each release the social trends are overtaken by the new chapter and by the striking narrative implications put in place one after the other between Kohei Horikoshi.

In the last few chapters Deku has been confronted with his own limits, both physical and mental. Bakugo’s sudden move made him fall back into anger, heedless of the dangers and risks to which he is called in his fight against Shigaraki. The villain, in fact, is furious against everyone and does not spare words against Nana Shimura, his grandmother, who rushed together with the brother of All for One to prevent Deku from being defeated within the parallel world.

The twists that have followed one another relentlessly, with a finale of chapter 287 dedicated to Toga, eager to ask Midoirya and Ochako an important question, will continue within the new issue whose contents are slowly emerging online. In this regard, among the first spoilers it was confirmed that My Hero Academia will take a break next week, which is why the chapter 289 will be released in Manga Plus between 1 and 2 November. As usual, however, the leaks will leak a few days earlier, so we suggest you continue to follow us so as not to miss all the upcoming news.

