My Hero Academia: the manga enters a short break, that's when it returns

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest events of My Hero Academia they are preparing with great pomp the bases for the battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki, through a narrative arc that compared the Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front in a war that is reaping victims from one side to the other.

Kohei Horikoshi he is doing particularly seriously in the latest saga of the manga, aware of the need to honor a violent battle. In fact, the death of several heroes responds to Twice's departure, some of whom went into the background due to the speed of the narration. In chapter 275 of My Hero Academia, Deku and Bakugo they are proceeding throughout the battlefield while Endeavormeanwhile, he is trying to defeat Tomura, who has now become the new owner of All For One.

At the end of the chapter, however, Weekly Shonen Jump has announced that the manga will pause for a week, although the reasons for this decision are unclear. The magazine, therefore, will return in the 30th issue of the magazine, scheduled to debut on next 28 June on Manga Plus. The outcome of the battle and the confrontation between Shigaraki and Deku will wait a little longer, but we suggest you continue to follow us not to miss the first spoilers of chapter 276.

And you, however, what do you think of the new break for My Hero Academia? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.