My Hero Academia: the League of Villain also has its "Plus Ultra"

"Plus Ultra!" is the famous motto of the Yuei academy, the place where Izuku Midoriya and the other protagonists of My Hero Academia spend most of their time. There has never been a motto for the villains of the League of Villain, but the last episode of My Hero Academia season 4 may have solved this problem.

Episode 13 of My Hero Academia has been in the spotlight for quite a lot more, such as the struggle between Overhaul and Deku that has peaked. While the protagonist used his One for All 100%, the League of Villain watched the scene. Toga and Twice were still around of Shie Hassaikai's hiding place, while Mr. Compress was added to them.

The clash that took place above their heads received the incitements of many characters such as Uraraka and Asui, and precisely at that juncture Toga coined the motto for their criminal group. "Go Entropy! Plus Chaos!" is the English version of the motto, translatable as "Come on, entropy! Plus Chaos!" with the second part taking up the famous motto of the academy of heroes.

Chaos inevitably increases entropy, a physical quantity that precisely measures the disorder within a system. THE villains of My Hero Academia will they start to sow even more chaos in society?