My Hero Academia: the last episode of the anime is linked to Heroes Rising

The most recent episode of the anime of My Hero Academia, broadcast yesterday on the streaming platform VVVVID, is preparatory to contextualize the equipment of our protagonist within Heroes Rising.

In the movie, Midoriya's costume looks slightly different from previous iterations, and the reason for this aesthetic change is linked to the last episode of the anime, in which the young hero is given a support tool that will be useful for controlling the One For All.

While Deku is engaged in an All Might training session, is suddenly interrupted by Hatsume, the solar student of the support department of class 1-H. The girl has a natural talent for creating devices that can help heroes exercise their powers.

Running into Hatsume, Deku receives a new pair of gloves, which will allow him to more accurately adjust the frequency of his strokes and reduce the possibility of further limb injuries caused by excessive management of the Quirk.

All Might's pupil immediately tested its effectiveness by colliding with Gentle, who together with his assistant was directed to the U.A. to spoil the Cultural Festival and finally arouse the sensation that would have made it famous.

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising has been certified "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. During the feature film, Midoriya will be put to the test.