My Hero Academia: the last chapter suggests Miruko's nationality

The latest weekly releases of My Hero Academia they focused on the action of Miruko, the formidable heroine who stormed Dr. Ujiko's hiding place, seriously endangering the safety of all her Quirk experiments.

Before this saga, we were aware of the appearance and especially of the existence of the characterwithout having a clear idea of ​​his Quirk and its origins. The new chapter, 262, sees her starring again against the Nomu prematurely awakened by Ujiko, who suffer all her fighting anger.

Although the heroine had already taken the blows of her artificial opponents, accusing several wounds all over her body, she immediately returned to the attack by delivering her best shots – whose names clearly refer to Latin America.

His techniques, "Luna Ring" and "Luna Tijeras", seem rather explicit references to the nationality of the heroine; the word Tijeras is in fact used in Latin America to describe a specific fighting style, the same sported by Miruko during the beheading of the Nomu.

His attacks are strongly marked on the use of the legs, thanks to which he manages both to defend himself and to brutally offend, even managing to break the neck of his opponents if the opportunity arises. For her brilliant performances and her magnetic character design, the heroine instantly became an idol among the manga fanbase.

Miruko received an illustration from Horikoshi following the release of the last chapter.