My Hero Academia: the investigations of our heroes on the origins of the Nomu

January 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The manga of sensei Kohei Horikoshi in the last chapters has set in motion a series of events that could culminate in the final clash between our heroes and the League of Villain of Shigaraki. Aizawa and Present Mic discuss what to do about the Nomu in the last chapter.

Discovery of the bitter truth behind the identity of the new Nomu seen in the Tartarus prison, that is, it is Oboro Shirakumo as seen in previous chapters of My Hero Academia, Aizawa and Present Mic discuss what to do. The two heroes, sorry for their friend's fate (which we met on the pages of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals) talk about what they should do if they learned of the place where the dangerous Nomu are created. Before knowing Professor Aizawa's answer, ours are interrupted by Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki who warn them that little Eri he suffers from pains in his horn. What will be the move of Aizawa and Present Mic? We will know in the next chapters.

In the meantime, the 1-A students are training hard to improve their powers. Most of all our Deku manages to impress All Might with its fast progress. Is the mentoring role of All Might coming to an end? In closing, we present this strange chained Bakugo cosplay that takes up a bit of the character series gag.

