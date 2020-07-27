My Hero Academia: the heroine forbidden to Midnight minors in the splendid cosplay of Natalia

Share it:

Among the teachers of the Yuei, a school where the adventures of My Hero Academia are held, there is Midnight. Nemuri Kayama was also a classmate from Eraserhead and Present Mic and has had a sadistic and seductive side since the beginning. Even today, he comes with a very tight tights and a very sexy way of doing.

Initially in Kohei Horikoshi's plans he had to have a much more erotic and intense costume, but in the end the mangaka chose to show it in My Hero Academia with a tight white tights that reveal all shapes, a leather bodice under the breast and a red belt and boots. All accompanied by a whip and a mask around the eyes that make it even more sadomasochistic.

Fans of My Hero Academia love her and for this reason several cosplay dedicated to her have sprung up on the net. Natalia Kat has posted in the past few hours midnight cosplay, which you can see below. Seen in profile, the girl highlighted her B side together with the rest of the costume by making it clear because Midnight is a hero forbidden to minors.

