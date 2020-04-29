My Hero Academia: the fundamental role of Aizawa in the current narrative arc

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The team of heroes who stormed Dr. Garaki's laboratory is made up of several prominent elements, Endeavor above all for his extraordinary physical abilities. However, brute force alone is not enough to complete the mission, and in this sense Aizawa's contribution was fundamental in the latest release of My Hero Academia.

In Chapter 269, the professor of the U.A. assumes the risky responsibility to cancel the Nomu's abilities which reduced Miruko to the end of his life, so as to allow Present Mic to advance and finally reach Shigaraki's position.

Present Mic doesn't get lost in chatter and uses his Quirk to destroy the villain capsule once and for all, and immediately after – to avenge his old friend Shirakumo – hits the doctor with a powerful right.

All of this without Aizawa's help would have been unthinkable. Miruko attempted to confront artificial creatures by drawing on all his martial abilities, but unfortunately their regenerative ability led the heroine to exhaustion.

Fortunately Endeavor rushed to his aid, cauterizing his wounds and saving her from an inevitable end. It is thanks to Aizawa, the strategic agent in the hero army, that the latter manage to enhance their abilities, with the awareness that behind them there is someone able to hinder the enemies by canceling their powers.

will My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi kill Miruko in the next few chapters? In the meantime, the return of All For One in My Hero Academia may be closer than we think.