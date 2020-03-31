My Hero Academia, the five most powerful Quirks of the moment

Share it:

We have now gone well beyond the halfway point of My Hero Academia (according to the words of Kohei Horikoshi) and therefore we can draw up a primordial ranking of the most powerful Quirks (supernatural abilities possessed by special individuals, there are different types) that have appeared up to this moment which, and it is specified, concerns only the good seen in the anime of My Hero Academia 4, which has now reached the end of the fourth season, and the printed publication in Italy published by Star Comics editions.

Finally, as a last recommendation, we emphasize how the article may contain spoilers for those who have recently approached the adventures of Midoriya and All Might. Without delaying, therefore, here is our ranking of the five most powerful Quirks drawn up, as always, in a purely random order.

All for One – All for One

The villain par excellence. All for One is the most powerful Quirk ever seen in My Hero Academia thanks to its particular uniqueness: thanks to the simple physical contact with another person's Quirk, it can automatically get hold of its characteristics peculiar. The union of the Villains, the same One for All (power handed down by the purest heroes on Earth) possessed by Midoriya and much more revolve around the darkest and most mysterious figure of the work.

All for One manages to combine every power in its possession giving life to cruel manifestations of pure war power, so as to definitively collapse the last glimmer of life force present in All Might. Their clash has now become legend at an international level so as to make it believe the highest point ever reached in the work with a difficult possibility of replication. For the time being All for One is kept at bay in a maximum security prison, we will see what Horikoshi's mind will have in store for us in the future.

Shinso Hitoshi – Mind Control

There are not only Quirk suitable for mere physical confrontation but, and we emphasize being one of the most appreciated qualities of the product, other types useful to literally shift the balance between the various enemy factions. We are talking about Shinso Hitoshi, one of the most interesting characters who have appeared so far, and his amazing ability that could, in the continuation of the work, be decisive.

Hitoshi's Quirk allows him to control people's minds when they answer a question. However, this power will not activate (regardless of whether people respond to him or not) if he does not want to. A Quirk with frightening potential in the hands of a psychologically recoverable character who, after being discriminated against for a long time, has the full desire to be positively reborn as a hero.

Mirio Togata (Lemillion) – Permeation

Unquestionably one of the most appreciated characters of the entire series, Mirio Togata is one of the strongest students of Youei High School. Thanks to a remarkable spirit of sacrifice and a goal set since childhood, that is to save over a million people (the name from Hero "Lemillion"it derives from this desire), he serenely managed to establish himself in the Big 3 as the undisputed leader of the best possible student training of aspiring professional Heroes.

In addition to being equipped with physical properties of the highest level, the result of intense training, Mirio has a singular and powerful Quirk called Permeation. This allows him to become intangible and go beyond any surface, but in the meantime he can no longer see, listen or breathe and can only experience a sensation of falling because he still has mass. An apparently disadvantageous Quirk but which, if refined in a peculiar way, turns out to be extremely successful in a fight or in one of the many heroic activities carried out.

Enji Todoroki (Endeavor) – Hell Flame

Always second to All Might, Enji Todoroki has passed the first limit over and over again to reach the top. After the departure of his eternal rival, Endeavor, as it should be, has become the beacon of the Association of Heroes so as to be finally appreciated by his son that we all know well: Shoto Todoroki.

The Quirk of Endeavor, as easily suggested by the wording, it is pure burning fury allowing it to generate, manipulate and control fire. It can also control the shape of the flames, for example by creating fireballs, and change their temperature. Finally, the bodily manipulation of one's own heat allows to produce blue flames from an unprecedented power. Will all this make up for the lack of All Might? We will find out chapter by chapter.

All Might – One for All

We could have entered the young Midoriya, being the main protagonist of My Hero Academia, but in this case we opted for the one who has brought the One for All so far to the limit: we are talking about All Might, obviously. Although the waning phase of the fearless hero's career has predominantly been shown, there is no doubt how far All Might has been the one and only owner of Quirk completely out of range, thanks to a willpower such as to unleash a mammoth power in him.

The One for All is a Quirk that has been handed down and which, as we recently discovered, can buy new properties depending on the various owners who previously used their power. It will be up to Midoriya to discover the true secret of this Quirk and, action after action, to become a hero worthy of his iconic predecessor and teacher. This short ranking could not end in any other way except with the most charismatic and appreciated character of My Hero Academia.