My Hero Academia: The first spoilers of chapter 268 show other heroes in battle

The battle between heroes and villain continues with no holds barred and with fatal dangers on both sides. For now there are many war fronts and both sides still have many cards to play and important objectives to achieve. What will be in store in My Hero Academia chapter 268?

Kohei Horikoshi, after the last chapters focusing on Hawks and Mirko, has decided to launch other heroes into the fray. By doing so, he brought in chapter 268 of My Hero Academia too Eraserhead and Present Mic not seen since Endeavor's first raid on Dr. Garaki's hospital. Obviously the two are left behind and all they can do is reunite with Crust. The trio deals with some high-end nomu in the room where he was previously fighting Mirko.

The scene of this chapter of My Hero Academia then returns right on Mirko who had attacked the case in which Shigaraki is locked up on the ending of the previous chapter. This begins to crack in the center, with an important rift and from which water starts to gush. Endeavor calls Mirko who is still alive, while the latest cartoons are dedicated once again to Aizawa and Present Mic.

At the bottom you can see some of the low resolution images so far leaked on the net. After this chapter, My Hero Academia will make a week's stop due to the latest events of Weekly Shonen Jump and Coronavirus. Therefore, the chapter 269 of My Hero Academia will return to MangaPlus on April 26.