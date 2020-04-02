Entertainment

My Hero Academia: the first sequences of the next episode trigger fans

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Just a few months ago we updated these pages with the latest news on the fourth season of My Hero Academia, which next Saturday will end with an episode that promises to be crackling. Fans of the anime are eager to see how Studio Bones transposed the last big moment of this season.

So far, the 24 episodes aired have shown inconsistent quality in the staging, alternating spectacular sequences like those of Overhaul against Deku but much more often leaving a glimpse of a general quality not up to the previous seasons.

A choice, that of Studio Bones, probably forced by the production of the second film of the saga, Heroes Rising, which employed a good part of the main staff of the series. In particular, there was a lack of talent like Umakoshi, which we hope will be back on track for the fifth season, which should be announced in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Judging from the promotional trailer for episode 25, Studio Bones did not spare itself on the technical sector, showing good quality both as regards the animations and the character trait, and preluding an episode with a high rate of spectacularity.

Indeed, the number one hero will have to face an unknown enemy, a completely different Nomu than the other artificial creatures that appeared in the series. There is still much to discover about their origin, and the appearance of a new species only thickens its mystery.

How has the ranking of My Hero Academia heroes changed since All Might retired? Episode 24 of My Hero Academia broke a new record, becoming the most watched of the entire series.

