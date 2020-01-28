My Hero Academia: the end of the fourth season anticipates Hawks' harsh childhood

Share it:

Last episode of My Hero Academia has introduced a new ending, in which Studio Bones has inserted a decidedly eloquent clue regarding the childhood period of Hawks, which at this point we should be able to see in the final bars of the fourth season.

The production of the animated series, in fact, decided to reveal in advance the character, who was introduced in the manga with the narrative arc of the "Pro Hero".

Without going too far in the spoilers, Hawks is an extremely talented hero, both physically and purely intellectually, capable with his cunning to bring on his side any individual who identifies as a potential target.

In the scene in question we see him blindfolded, surrounded by several men in black equipped with notebooks, probably to note the boy's responses to the inflexible training regimen to which he was subjected.

The hero appears to have been forced into rigorous education, thanks to which he managed to establish himself as one of the best in his category, but who knows if he does not decide to turn his back on his faction by going to the Liberation Army, mindful – perhaps – of his unhappy past.

It would represent a plot twist not too bombastic given the premises of the new narrative arc of the manga, without doubt one of the most ambitious of the whole work. What do you think of it? Tell us with a comment below!

Also within the new ending, an Easter egg was found about Shirakumo. According to some rumors, the fourth season of My Hero Academia will go far beyond the Festival of Culture.