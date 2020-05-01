My Hero Academia: the beautiful Mount Lady comes to life in this cosplay

Share it:

The one of My Hero Academia it is an epic that thanks to the hard work of Kōhei Horikoshi has quickly become one of the most popular productions in recent years, first thanks to a lucky manga and then through an appreciated animated series of which, at the moment, fans await the already much talked about fifth season.

The audience that went to train around the production is now made up of millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe, an extremely nourished slice of readers and spectators who have brought with them an innumerable number of fanmade productions, including fan-art and cosplay often capable of being characterized by a simply incredible qualitative work.

This time, however, to have attracted the attention of the fans we find the well-known cosplayer @hendoart, who has decided to pay homage to the My Hero Academia franchise with a magnificent cosplay dedicated to Mount Lady, note Pro Hero that we have seen several times throughout the series. As can be seen from the image you can observe by scrolling through the news, the girl's work is characterized by a careful reconstruction of the costume in every detail, with a result of great value that has been able to earn the praise of countless users.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently Horikoshi has also published a splendid My Hero Academia themed sketch dedicated to Mirko and Hawks.