Entertainment

My Hero Academia: the beautiful Mount Lady comes to life in this cosplay

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The one of My Hero Academia it is an epic that thanks to the hard work of Kōhei Horikoshi has quickly become one of the most popular productions in recent years, first thanks to a lucky manga and then through an appreciated animated series of which, at the moment, fans await the already much talked about fifth season.

The audience that went to train around the production is now made up of millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe, an extremely nourished slice of readers and spectators who have brought with them an innumerable number of fanmade productions, including fan-art and cosplay often capable of being characterized by a simply incredible qualitative work.

This time, however, to have attracted the attention of the fans we find the well-known cosplayer @hendoart, who has decided to pay homage to the My Hero Academia franchise with a magnificent cosplay dedicated to Mount Lady, note Pro Hero that we have seen several times throughout the series. As can be seen from the image you can observe by scrolling through the news, the girl's work is characterized by a careful reconstruction of the costume in every detail, with a result of great value that has been able to earn the praise of countless users.

READ:  The Order Season 2 Release Date, Cast, all you know about

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently Horikoshi has also published a splendid My Hero Academia themed sketch dedicated to Mirko and Hawks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.