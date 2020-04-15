My Hero Academia: the battle is on fire in the new chapter

Share it:

The gigantic battle that has broken out in the manga of My Hero Academia and that sees all the strongest villains in the series lined up against the Pro Hero and the aspiring heroes of the Yuei High School, is burning the hearts of fans who every week await the arrival of the next one with extreme impatience.

In previous chapters we have had the opportunity to see i various fights that have been created on the front and to deepen one in particular: the one that was held between the Pro Hero number two Hawks and one of the most enigmatic enemies of the entire universe created by Horikoshi, Dabi. The mystery surrounding this character is getting more and more intense, as the clashes rage across the battlefield.

In the last chapter of My Hero Academia we had the opportunity to observe the advance of the first line of Pro Heroes inside the hospital where the Dr. Garaki is completing the final phase of the experiments on Shigaraki which will allow him to potentially become the new All for One. Among the heroes present we have seen in action Endeavor, Mirko, Present Mic and Eraserhead who are making their way among the Nomu with the aim of stopping Tomura before he wakes up from the incubation in which he is currently, so as to eliminate the threat in the bud.

After finding that Aizawa he made about the real origin of the Nomu and especially about his best friend Oboro Shirakumo, who has been turned into one of those abominable creatures, it is interesting to see the hero capable of nullifying the Quirk others, in the lair of the one who gave birth to those monstrosities and who transformed the friend believed dead for years, into a Nomu.

There curiosity to discover how the battle will go on is so great, how great is the desire to know what the next chapter will have in store since the capsule in which Shigaraki Tomura was sleeping it was broken.

Do you think he will wake up, or will they be able to kill him before it is too late and before he gives free rein to his new acquired powers? What do you think about it? Let us know below in the comments.