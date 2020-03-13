My Hero Academia: the battle begins! The wait to see Deku and Tomura rises more and more

Share it:

While the fourth season of My hero Academia approaching the end, the manga is entering the heart of the action. More precisely the moment, style Avengers, Pro Hero and Villain begin the final showdown. With the Pro Heroes who, having discovered the location of the bad guys, they ambush and catch them off guard.

And after a more or less long time of preparation for this battle, after chapters in which the Pro Heroes tried to understand if the Union of Villains had really merged with the Super-Powers Liberation Army, giving life to the Paranormal Liberation Front, Horikoshi has put all the tokens in place to give life to what we think will be one of the most epic battles ever seen in My Hero Academia. Just the fact that the two fronts go into battle, running against each other, reminded us a lot of the latest Avengers movie against Thanos.

The curiosity to know what will happen and how the story will develop is high. How high is the expectation of seeing our protagonist arrive on the battlefield Izuku Midoriya, currently absent, and the leader of the bad guys, Shigaraki Tomura. Just on the latter, all fans are very curious to find out, after the experiment immediately, its strength and what level it has actually achieved. As bad as he is, it must be said that Tomura is perhaps one of the most beautiful and charismatic Villains of recent times. Both in appearance and in extravagant character.

And as the battle on the front begins, with no holds barred either from one side or the other, the frenzy in the fans grows more and more, we are sure, will explode literally when the two aforementioned characters make their entry into the battle.

Are you reading the manga? What do you think of this epic clash looming on the horizon? Let us know below in the comments.

