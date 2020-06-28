My Hero Academia, the author reveals: "Western fans? They left me speechless"

The success of My Hero Academia is undeniable, but what exactly the author thinks about it Kohei Horikoshi? The mangaka answered this and other questions in the unpublished "Volume R", a free mini-volume distributed some time ago in Japan to anyone who bought a movie ticket My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.
The first question the author answered was "Which manga did you read as a kid?", to which, Horikoshi said:"I think many already know this, but one of the first shonen I fell in love with was Dragon Ball. I read a lot as a boy so I don't remember all the titles, but Naruto, ONE PIECE and Bleach are the ones that have impressed me. I also read several dark manga".
After discussing the making off of My Hero Academia, the mangaka also spoke of the incredible success achieved in the West: "At first I didn't really believe it. My editor said something like "The popularity overseas is incredible!", But I didn't think of something so exaggerated. With My Hero Academia I never did something so different from the other Jump series, so I thought I was just lucky. The other year, however, I was a guest for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con, and I began to understand what my publisher meant. Those people were true, in front of me, and their eyes shone as they spoke of my work. I was speechless. I also remember a girl dressed as Mt. Lady, and I was very happy to see so much respect even towards secondary characters. That visit made me realize that I must continue like this. I have to work hard".
And what do you think of it? Does the manga deserve all this success? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that Volume 27 of My Hero Academia will see the light on July 3rd, and that the mangaka has created a beautiful sketch to promote it!
