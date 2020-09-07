My Hero Academia: the author redesigns the ending of chapter 276 from scratch, here is the result

Share it:

Kohei Horikoshi he’s an extremely busy man, but one of the reasons why My Hero Academia, his great work, has been so successful it is certainly linked to his extraordinary attention to detail. On the occasion of the release of Volume 28, for example, the mangaka performed a real restyling of some chapters.

The latest tankobon has been available in Japan since 4 September and will arrive in the West over the next few months. One fan, however, recently posted on Twitter a small excerpt from chapter 276, the last of nine chapters included in Volume 28, showing how the author has decided to modify some tables to make the reading more fluent.

In the original version, visible in the first two images, Aizawa decides to face Shigaraki head-on after seeing a flashback of his students. Subsequently, Deku and Bakugo intervene to save him from certain death. In the new version we can see how Horikoshi has redesigned and changed the position of some heroes of 1-A, even going so far as to add fluidity to the eye drops produced by Manual, now much more realistic. Among other things, even Deku’s final flashbacks received a special vignette.

For Horikoshi this is certainly not a novelty, but in the modern comics panorama there are very few authors who work to improve chapters already widely appreciated by the public.

